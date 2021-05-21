Citizens & Northern Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.40. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

