Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Stryker by 13.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,843. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.31. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

