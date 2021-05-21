CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,285. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

