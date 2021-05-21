Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) General Counsel Reed L. Benson Sells 108,334 Shares

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 33,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $245.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CODX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

