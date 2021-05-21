Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. 33,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,199. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

