Comerica Bank Acquires 631 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Heska worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Heska by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Heska by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.90. Heska Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.