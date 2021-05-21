Comerica Bank Buys 3,998 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Ichor worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,348 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,463,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 159,219 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.