Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Woodmark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.