Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

NASDAQ FERG opened at $136.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.32. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $137.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.