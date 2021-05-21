Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE RAMP opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.