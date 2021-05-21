Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $531,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

