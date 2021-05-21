Commerce Bank Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452,156 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

