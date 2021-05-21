Commerce Bank Has $4.38 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

