Commerce Bank Purchases 1,204 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.07. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.