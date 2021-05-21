Commerce Bank Sells 302 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,330 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $396.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

