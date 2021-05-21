Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 704 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $123.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $129.35.

