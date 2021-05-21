Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,477 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,080 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

