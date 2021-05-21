Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,498,000.

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $183.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

