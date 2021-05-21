Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 14.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 106.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,613 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,266,000 after acquiring an additional 149,293 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Autodesk by 66.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 100,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.23.

ADSK stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.