Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Camden National worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $46.94 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $701.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. Research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several research firms have commented on CAC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

