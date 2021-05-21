Comparing CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBM Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.29 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp $38.61 million 2.90 $6.68 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 7.07% 1.29% 0.31% Sound Financial Bancorp 18.19% 9.18% 0.92%

Volatility & Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

