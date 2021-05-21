Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. AlphaValue cut Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Compass Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

