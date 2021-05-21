Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.