Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($3.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $150,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,103 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,238,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after acquiring an additional 385,790 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 277,100 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,708,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,973,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 417,813 shares during the period.

CNST traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 254,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,023. The firm has a market cap of $961.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.84.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

