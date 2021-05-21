Contrasting AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIkido Pharma and Starpharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Starpharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 10,027.47 -$4.18 million N/A N/A Starpharma $4.40 million 116.82 -$9.86 million N/A N/A

AIkido Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Starpharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starpharma has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Starpharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -50.69% -49.20% Starpharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Starpharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.