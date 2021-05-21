Contrasting Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boston Scientific and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 4 12 1 2.82 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $46.53, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 36.59% 11.77% 5.57% Co-Diagnostics 53.81% 93.48% 88.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.3, meaning that its stock price is 430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and Co-Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 5.55 $4.70 billion $1.58 26.53 Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 1,164.92 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -24.83

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Co-Diagnostics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

