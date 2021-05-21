Copart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,183 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,457% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Copart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Copart by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 87,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

CPRT opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average is $116.75. Copart has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

