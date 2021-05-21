CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €14.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

Shares of CORESTATE Capital stock opened at €12.26 ($14.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. CORESTATE Capital has a 1-year low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 1-year high of €24.24 ($28.52). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About CORESTATE Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

