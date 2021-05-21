Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.02.

Shares of RY opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

