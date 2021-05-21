Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

