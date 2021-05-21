COVA Trading Down 36.4% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $962,003.34 and $66,862.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00982678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00096001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.60 or 0.08362201 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

