Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,481.14.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,471.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,074.45 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,471.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,269.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.