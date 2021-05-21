Credit Suisse Group Cuts AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $51.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ ABCL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.47. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,026. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.64.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

