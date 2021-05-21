Credit Suisse Group Increases Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.
Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
