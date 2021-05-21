Credit Suisse Group Increases Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

