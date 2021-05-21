Credit Suisse Group Increases Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $17.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 848,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

