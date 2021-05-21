Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€14.50” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €14.50 ($17.06) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENGI. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.80 ($15.06) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.98 ($17.63).

Shares of ENGI opened at €13.06 ($15.37) on Friday. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.45.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

