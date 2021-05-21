Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€14.50” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €14.50 ($17.06) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENGI. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.80 ($15.06) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.98 ($17.63).

Shares of ENGI opened at €13.06 ($15.37) on Friday. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.45.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit