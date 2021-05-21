Credit Suisse Group Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $70.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.10.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $54.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

