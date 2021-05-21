Critical Review: The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) vs. Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Westaim and Abiomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Westaim -97.82% -8.56% -7.45% Abiomed 25.89% 15.34% 13.51%

The Westaim has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abiomed has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of The Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Abiomed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Westaim and Abiomed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Westaim $9.17 million 34.35 $8.52 million N/A N/A Abiomed $840.88 million 14.87 $203.01 million $4.74 58.31

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than The Westaim.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Westaim and Abiomed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abiomed 1 2 2 0 2.20

The Westaim presently has a consensus target price of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 88.64%. Abiomed has a consensus target price of $348.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Given The Westaim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Westaim is more favorable than Abiomed.

Summary

Abiomed beats The Westaim on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; and Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure, cloud-based, and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs. In addition, the company engages in the development of Impella XR Sheath, a sheath designed to expand and recoil to all for ease of use upon insertion of an Impella heart pump and minimize the size of the arteriotomy; Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump that is designed for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

