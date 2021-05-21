Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

CROMF stock remained flat at $$13.84 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

