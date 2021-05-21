Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $584.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

