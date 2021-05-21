CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.84. 5,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,649. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $955,808 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

