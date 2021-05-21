CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post $189.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.78 million to $191.19 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $163.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $756.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.11 million to $769.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $800.67 million, with estimates ranging from $786.72 million to $833.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

CUBE opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.