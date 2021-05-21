Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $231.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.40. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $155.28 and a 12 month high of $233.02.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.