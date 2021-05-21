Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 166.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $19,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 349,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NOVA stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

