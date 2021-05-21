Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 462 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $254,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

GRMN stock opened at $139.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.59 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.63.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

