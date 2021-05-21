Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 360,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Fiserv by 788.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 44,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average of $115.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

