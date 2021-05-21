Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.