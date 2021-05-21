Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 14,895 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 2,344.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

