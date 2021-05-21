CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.09). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

