CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVSI. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CV Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

